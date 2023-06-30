WHO IS ISRAEL?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Written and published by Lucia on June 30/2023.
This video is made up of chunks taken from the following documents:
ONE OF THE BIGGEST LIES EVER TOLD/THE BATTLE OF GOG AND MAGOG, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Te9SntmCX9g&t=620s
WHO ARE MY '2 WITNESSES'? - PART 1, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zv68U8Aorcc&t=69s