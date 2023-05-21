BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Down to the River to Pray | Deanna Johnson | Lyrics
Wayfaring Gal
Wayfaring Gal
119 views • 05/21/2023

This is a shortened song version with a beautiful voice singing it. It brings peace to my soul as I listen and think upon the word of God, while walking the narrow way…

For more information visit:
https://wayfaringgalblog.wordpress.com/2023/05/20/down-to-the-river-to-pray/


LYRICS:

As I went down in the river to pray

Studyin’ about that good ol' way

And who shall wear the starry crown?

Good Lord show me the way, oh…


As I went down in the river to pray

Studying about that good ol' way

And who shall wear the robe & crown?

Good Lord show me the way


O sisters let's go down

Let's go down, come on down

O sisters let's go down

Down in the river to pray


As I went down in the river to pray

Studyin’ about that good ol' way

And who shall wear the starry crown?

Good Lord show me the way!


O brothers let's go down

Let's go down, come on down

O brothers let's go down

Down in the river to pray


Hmmm…Oh…

Come on down

Down in the river to pray

Ooo…Oh, oh…O


O sinners, let's go down

Let's go down, come on down

O sinners, let's go down

Down in the river to pray

As cold waters to a thirsty soul, so is good news from a far country. (Prov 25:25)

Keywords
salvationinspirationalchristianmusicfaithbeliefencouragementstrait gatenarrow way
