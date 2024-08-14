'Intentional' Episode 254: "The Devil's in the Plea Deal! Part Deux"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jeremy Brown is being moved to DC to stand trial 3 1/2 years after 1/6/21 and after 1040 days of his incarceration. These are his words, and they may be his last. But this is his reminder that January 6th was a Military Coup, the justice system is not for you, and the DOJ has been weaponized against We The People.
You can also view/listen to this episode and Follow Us at:
https://blessednewstv.com/@Intentional
https://rumble.com/c/c-1822277
https://www.tiktok.com/@micmeowed
https://www.facebook.com/intentionalmicmeow
https://substack.com/@micsmeow
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=73931020
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/intentional/id1760592539
https://truthsocial.com/@micmeow
https://gettr.com/user/micmeow
https://franksocial.com/profile/219775
https://intentional.locals.com (episode details only)