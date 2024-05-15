How to Reprogram our Subconscious for Success

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Max interviews Nereeda McInnes of Rock the Ripple Podcast in a rich discussion about how the power of our subconscious mind shapes our reality. We are all exposed to programming and Nereeda talks about the path to reprogramming ourselves so we can remove our blocks to manifestation. Max and Nereeda discuss shadow work and how to transform ourselves so we can step into our soul path.