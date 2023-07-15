BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lugols Iodine & Why You Need the Iodine Skin Patch Test!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
542 followers
74 views • 07/15/2023

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.25mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


Iodine's Proven Health And Detox Benefits! - http://bitly.ws/JezX
How to Perform the Iodine Patch Test - http://bitly.ws/LqZV
The Lugols Iodine Maintenance Protocol! - https://bit.ly/3FK55rs
Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC
The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol - V3.0 - http://bitly.ws/IERE

Iodine Companion Nutrients - https://www.sacredpurity.com/iodinecofactors.html

Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Lugols Iodine & Why You Need the Iodine Skin Patch Test!


Lugols Iodine is a powerful healing and detoxifying supplement that supplies people with adequate amounts of the essential mineral known as Iodine when taken internally


And Iodine is needed to have optimal thyroid function, energy production, cognitive functions, detoxify heavy metals, toxic halides, etc one thing people to be aware of is why you need to be performing the iodine skin patch test when supplementing with Lugols Iodine.


So I have created this video "Lugols Iodine & Why You Need the Iodine Skin Patch Test!" to fully educate you on why so you can gain clarity around this important thing that you need to be aware of when ingesting Lugols Iodine.


If you want to learn all about this in great depth make sure to watch this video "Lugols Iodine & Why You Need the Iodine Skin Patch Test!" from start to FINISH!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/

iodinelugols iodineiodine supplementiodine benefitsiodine deficiency symptomsiodine mega dose protocoliodine skin patch testwhy you need mega doses of iodinehow to do the iodine skin patch testhow to perform the iodine skin patch testhow to check your iodine levelsiodine patch testlugols iodine and why you need the iodine skin patch testhow to perform the iodine patch testhow to do the iodine patch testhow to check your iodine status
