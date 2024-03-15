⚡The Biden Family Corruption Scandal Just Got Worse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Real Americas Voice | John Solomon broke the story today. Congressional investigators found a plan that showed Hunter Biden was trying to help a massive Chinese energy company to buy Westinghouse, who has developed leading technology on advanced nuclear reactors. This would have given China the stronghold on nuclear energy worldwide.
