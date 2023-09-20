Deceiving the Youth Climate Strike Misleads Teenagers - 1 of 6

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nothing much has improved has it, since this video was made on May 3, 2019. Scroll down my last videos posted and you can see people are still just as stupid, deluded and mislead in 2023.
This was one of our best videos from 2019- the Youth Climate Strike at the Art Gallery in Vancouver. The teenagers at minute 2:30 were the best part.
Please download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word. There's no copyright issue.
Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos! https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://vk.com/brianruhe
MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07
My three books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent
Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio