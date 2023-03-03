© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Pulp Bassist Steve Mackey Dead at 56 - Fully Vaccinated 💉🪦
(March 2023)
“Steve Mackey, the longtime bassist for the Britpop band Pulp, has died at the age of 56.
Mackey’s wife, Katie, announced his death Thursday on social media, writing that he died following a three-month hospitalization. No cause of death was provided.
“After three months in hospital, fighting with all his strength and determination, we are shocked and devastated to have said goodbye my brilliant, beautiful husband, Steve Mackey,” Katie wrote.”
Source Txt and Graphic @Covid BC
Video -