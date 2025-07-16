Vicious Zionist bombing now on Damascus is beginning!

Zionist occupation is currently intensifying its bombing on Damascus brutally targeting Joulani's government buildings in the Syrian capital. The Israeli Defense Minister stated that "the warning messages in Damascus are over, and now the painful attacks have begun," Katz said. Local Syrian media released videos from various camera angles today, July 16, one of which showed a massive explosion from an Israeli aerial bombardment on the Syrian Army Joint Chiefs of Staff Headquarters, the Defense Ministry headquarters was targeted during a live broadcast on Syrian TV. The news anchor rushed out and left the broadcast in shock, and staff left the newsroom amidst the chaos and explosions. Furthermore, the intense and cruel Zionist aerial bombardment also targeted the Syrian Presidential Headquarters. However, the attack on the palace appears to be symbolic for now, as they only hit the gate.

As in the footage, thick smoke billowed over Damascus which is unprecedented, as Israel claims it will not allow the new Syria to build up military power as it did under President Assad. Israel says it is attacking Syria to protect the Druze in Syria, but experts didn't believe it. "Israel never helps anyone, only to help—they always take something for themselves. This has always been the post-Assad plan: demilitarize Syria and incite internal strife to justify more destruction, occupation, and control. The Joulani regime gave Israel what it wanted, giving them the Golan Heights. What is happening in Syria is not only bad for Syria and its people, but also for all the Arab countries in the region, which don't seem to understand that these events will have negative consequences for everyone in the future," experts warn!

