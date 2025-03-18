© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part A – Birth and Development of Son of Man A2 – Birth of Son of Man, Son of God, Son of David A201 – Birth of Savior, Highest Gift of Heaven (Luke 2:1-7) Roman census Bethlehem – place, time and prophecies Highest gift of Heaven – Savior of the World is Born Full of Grace and Truth – Incarnate Word