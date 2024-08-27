Riccardo Bosi: You're Watching A Movie

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
People Are Being Controlled & Playing Roles
* Sometimes you can’t tell the public the truth.
* You must show them.
* Enjoy the final act of the show.
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (27 August 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5cjbnp-australiaone-party-the-green-room-27-august-2024.html