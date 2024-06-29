© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Moscow calls on UNESCO to formally condemn killing of Russian journalists
Moscow urges the UNESCO to formally criticize the killing of at least 30 Russian media workers since the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict.
Despite an obligation to do so, the international body has so far refused to comment.