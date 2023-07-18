Putin: Terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge: there will be a response from Russia!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Russian Ministry of Defense is preparing a military response to Ukraine for undermining the Crimean bridge!
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting via videoconference on the situation related to the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge. As is already known, Ukraine blew up the Crimean bridge with the help of kamikaze sea drones.