Chris Sky: Doctor says Covid Injections are "a work of EVIL"!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Source: Chris Sky on Telegram https://t.me/realchrissky
Japans top Cancer doctor CONFIRMS the existence of TURBO CANCERS caused by the MRNA bio weapons injections. He has cammed on the WHO to launch an in investigation to this "abuse of science" and "work of evil".