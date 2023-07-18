Ukraine's Recent Attack on the Crimean Bridge & Why it Doesn't Matter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
▪️ Ukraine has struck the Crimean Bridge again, killing several civilians and damaging the bridge;
▪️While waiting for a full assessment on damage, it appears support columns are intact, one road section is damaged, rail traffic is able to run;
▪️Before the bridge was constructed and before the SMO established a land bridge, ferries and shipping supplied the Russian peninsula;
▪️Crimea can/will survive without the bridge in even the WORST case scenario;
▪️Russia will respond with strategic patience, as it always does, because that is how conflicts are won;
▪️Sun Tzu in The Art of War says: "it is the unemotional, reserved, detached warrior who wins, not the hothead seeking vengeance and not the ambitious seeker of fortune."
▪️There is a good reason Russia demonstrates patience even after the most extreme provocations, this is why after over a year of fighting NATO's combined might, Russia still has the advantage...
References:
BBC - Ukraine war: Two dead after 'emergency' on Crimea bridge (July 17, 2023):
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-66218869
RT - Traffic stopped on Crimean Bridge due to ‘emergency’ – governor (July 17, 2023):
https://www.rt.com/russia/579814-crimea-bridge-pillar-incident/
Guardian - Putin opens 12-mile bridge between Crimea and Russian mainland (May 2018):
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/may/15/putin-opens-bridge-between-crimea-and-russian-mainland
Guardian - Russia's bridge link with Crimea moves nearer to completion (August 2017):
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/aug/31/russia-bridge-link-crimea-moves-nearer-completion-ukraine
BBC - Ukraine conflict: Putin ally to build bridge to Crimea (January 2015):
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-31067977
Institute for the Study of War (ISW) - The Russian Military’s Lessons Learned in Syria (January 2021):
https://www.understandingwar.org/report/russian-military’s-lessons-learned-syria
USAID, IRI - Public Opinion Survey Residents of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea May 16 – 30, 2013:
https://pdf.usaid.gov/pdf_docs/pnaec705.pdf
The Art of War, Sun Tzu:
https://classics.mit.edu/Tzu/artwar.html
The Art of War (additional quote/interpretation):
https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/3223805-it-is-the-unemotional-reserved-calm-detached-warrior-who-wins
How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
Cryptocurrency Donations:
Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7
BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr
Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR
Mirrored - The New Atlas