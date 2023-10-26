BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Palestinian Ministry of Health - Doctor from Al Shifaa Hospital in Gaza City - Saving the Life of a Pre-Mature Newborn, delivered early when Mom Died from Bombing Injuries 😢💔
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
32 views • 10/26/2023

The Palestinian Ministry of Health recently shared a video featuring a doctor from Al Shifaa Hospital in Gaza City. In the clip, the doctor reveals that they were able to save the life of a newborn infant.

According to the physician, the baby's "mother suffered severe injuries during an Israeli airstrike on a house in the northern Gaza Strip. While the woman tragically succumbed to her wounds, the doctors managed to rescue and safely remove the child. As a result of this devastating incident, the baby is now an orphan, as all 11 members of his family lost their lives." Currently, the infant is being closely monitored by the medical staff at Al Shifaa Hospital.


These heart-wrenching details were provided by the Ministry of Health, quoting the doctor from Al Shifaa Hospital.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
