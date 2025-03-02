RT News - March 02 2025 6AM GMT

March 2, 2025

rt.com





Trump is dropping some truth bombs right there, and it doesn't go down well with Zelensky, so the MAGA leader kicks him out of the White House, along with Kiev's dreams of striking a deal with Washington. Ouch, reality check for the British Prime Minister, but he laughs it off instead highlighting their historical ties, but Trump takes it one step further, saying the UK can take care of itself. Benjamin Netanyahu is apparently off the hook if he visits Berlin. Germany's soon to be chancellor Friedrich Merz says he'll disregard the ICC arrest warrant issued for the Israeli leader. Thousands attend the largest mass funeral in Southern Lebanon since the ceasefire deal with Israel came into force. That's as the IDF continues it's attacks, refuses to leave the country, and violates the agreement.









