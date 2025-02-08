⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (8 February 2025) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

(I'm using the new thumbnail that MoD just started posting with the report. Won't be showing the old image of Igor Konashenkov anymore, that stopped doing the daily and weekly, Morning Briefing last year. Cynthia)

Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation (8 February 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, the units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of a territorial defence brigade close to Liptsy (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 troops, two motor vehicles, two artillery guns, and an ammunition depot.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces continued advancing to the depths of the enemy's defence. Russian troops hit manpower and materiel of a tank brigade, four mechanised brigades, and an assault brigade of the AFU near Monachinovka, Kondrashovka, Zagoruykovka, Novaya Kruglyakovka, Zelyony Gai (Kharkov region), Novolyubovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Dronovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 240 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, including a U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, a pick-up truck, and three field artillery guns, comprising two Western-made pieces. Four ammunition depots and an electronic warfare station were neutralised.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian units engaged formations of four mechanised brigades, a motorised infantry brigade, and an airmobile brigade of the AFU close to Zvanovka, Minkovka, Verolyubovka, Izhevka, Chasov Yar, and Dachnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 190 troops, a UK-made Spartan armoured personnel carrier, two field artillery guns, including a German-made 155-mm Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery system.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces liberated the city of Dzerzhinsk (Donetsk People's Republic) which is the largest settlement of the Toretsk agglomeration.

Russian forces hit formations of a jaeger brigade, six mechanised brigades of the AFU, and the Lyut Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine near Shcherbinovka, Vodyanoye Vtoroye, Shevchenko, Kotlino, Uspenovka, Nadezhdinka, Zverevo, Slavyanka, and Andreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy lost up to 560 troops, a tank, five armoured fighting vehicles, including a U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier and a U.S.-made HMMWV armoured vehicle. Four artillery guns and two pick-up trucks were neutralised.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of two AFU mechanised brigades and two territorial defence brigades near Razliv, Novopol (Donetsk People's Republic) and Gulyaypole (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 135 troops, a motor vehicle, and four field artillery guns, including a French-made 155-mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system.

▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces engaged units of three coastal defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Nikolayevka, Tokarevka, Sadovoye, and Dneprovskoye (Kherson region).

The AFU lost up to 50 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, including a U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, three motor vehicles, and an electronic warfare station.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack UAVs, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged oil and gas facilities, which supported the work of the Ukrainian defence industry, military airfield infrastructure, storage depots and locations pre-launching unmanned aerial vehicles as well as clusters of enemy manpower and hardware in 152 areas during the day.

▫️Air defence units shot down a U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile and 93 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 653 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 42,710 unmanned aerial vehicles, 592 anti-aircraft missile systems, 21,254 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,514 MLRS combat vehicles, 21,397 field artillery guns and mortars, and 31,393 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.