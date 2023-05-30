Bad News - The Dog named 'Bandit' - Mascot of the RU Marine Corps of the Pacific Fleet - Bandit is 'Missing In Action' during Shelling - Pray that he is Found Safe.

I posted this video last week. I just read he's missing, since May 23rd with a reward. That was the date that I posted a video that he stared in. I didn't know that he was missing. So i'm posting again with this info. Here is the video info and below is the current bad news. I will update if found.

Bad news...

Soldiers of the 155 brigade of the Marine Corps of the Pacific Fleet are looking for a Bandit dog. You have seen it more than once on our channel in the video.

"It's not just a dog, it's a combat comrade, it's a friend, it's a member of our big family. Disappeared during the shelling near Volnovakha."

The guys promise the finder a reward of 30,000 rubles and rising. That's almost $400 US dollars.

💥😢💥

We pray that the Bandit is found

Check back here, I will update this video with info, if I hear that he is found.