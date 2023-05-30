Bad News - The Dog named 'Bandit' - Mascot of the RU Marine Corps of the Pacific Fleet - Bandit is 'Missing In Action' during Shelling - Pray that he is Found Safe.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I posted this video last week. I just read he's missing, since May 23rd with a reward. That was the date that I posted a video that he stared in. I didn't know that he was missing. So i'm posting again with this info. Here is the video info and below is the current bad news. I will update if found.
Bad news...
Soldiers of the 155 brigade of the Marine Corps of the Pacific Fleet are looking for a Bandit dog. You have seen it more than once on our channel in the video.
"It's not just a dog, it's a combat comrade, it's a friend, it's a member of our big family. Disappeared during the shelling near Volnovakha."
The guys promise the finder a reward of 30,000 rubles and rising. That's almost $400 US dollars.
💥😢💥
We pray that the Bandit is found
Check back here, I will update this video with info, if I hear that he is found.