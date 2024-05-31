Please support our Sponsors!

NEWLY ENHANCED!! Don’t just get a DNA test…Instead get one that then delivers individually designed supplements to match your DNA profile. Plus, as a Freedom Hub follower use our code and get a great discount! www.snipnutrition.com/freedomhub Use Code FHget10 and get $30 off!

Bursting into Flames (Spontaneous Human Combustion) Can Ruin Your Day

With Larry E Arnold, Director, ParaScience International (PSI)

ParaScience.com

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://your-mp.com/subscribe/

Hey…Buy us a cup of Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/YourfreedomHub

Wikipedia calls it pseudo-science. Yet, the NIH Library of Medicine’s PubMed says, “Spontaneous human combustion" refers to a situation when a human body is found with significant portions of the middle parts of the body reduced to ashes…and minimal damage to the direct surroundings of the body. Typically, no observable source of ignition is found in the vicinity of the victim and a bad smelling oily substance is noted.” https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22269823/

WTF? So, spontaneous Human Combustion (SHC) is real. But as to why, well… that’s a Nobel Prize-winning riddle.

Larry Arnold first read about SHC as a youth and never forgot about it. Could it possibly be true that a person burns up in a raging inferno…yet fails to ignite nearby combustibles, sometimes not even the victim’s clothing? After decades of research, first-hand interviews, and collecting plenty of photographic evidence, he is regarded as the world’s leading expert on SHC. How does he feel about sometimes being called a pseudo-scientist? Larry says, “Be informed; not deluded.”

Larry founded ParaScience International in 1976 – after enjoying a brief career in electrical engineering – to pursue the exploration of Fortean anomalies and consciousness. His published article in August 1978 stirred controversy when 8-months later it proved to be “uncannily accurate.” The Philadelphia Inquirer wrote that Mr. Arnold must have looked into the future to know that Three Mile Island’s reactor would experience an “impossible,” Class IX meltdown. In 1995 he wrote ABLAZE! The Mysterious Fires of Spontaneous Human Combustion, which was translated into Japanese in 1998.

Larry is published in many domestic and international publications, including Fate; Fortean Times (UK); INFO Journal; and the PAAI Newsletter. He’s been a guest on hundreds of shows, including those of Howard Stern and Art Bell’s Show, and CoastToCoastAM.

Join us for this provocative subject and learn – possibly – how NOT to suddenly burst into flames and ruin your day!