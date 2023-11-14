I am here for the TRUTH An atheist honest say Free P@lestine (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Aware Academy at:-
https://youtu.be/_jnF6IJiJWo?si=xs2Qqa1kptZE6Mo9
1 Nov 2023 #Perth
During one of the demonstrations in #Perth against the atrocities committed by Isr@el against the defenseless P@lestinians, I saw this gentleman screaming for justice for P@lestine. And this is what he had to say.