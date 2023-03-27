BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
As promised before, our big interview with Marianna Vyshemirskaya, a woman on the famous photo from Mariupol maternity hospital is out on Substack.
As promised before, our big interview with Marianna Vyshemirskaya, a woman on the famous photo from Mariupol maternity hospital is out on Substack.

https://cttf.substack.com/p/not-my-fight-marianna-vyshemirskaya

I’ve recorded this clip during our conversation back in August, in Marianna’s hometown Makiivka, near Donetsk. I was moved by the amount of strength a woman and a new mother can have to tolerate hate and curses coming her way — just for happening to be “at a wrong time, at a wrong place”.

After AP photographers Mstislav Chernov and Yevgeny Maloletka filmed Marianna on the site of the bombed hospital, Russian officials claimed she “took part in a staged photoshoot”. After Marianna came out and told the entire story to Russian journalists, Ukrainian media called her a a traitor.

This story is uncomfortable for the mainstream media, because it helps people see how being blinded by propaganda, no matter in which country they are, turns them deaf to facts, logic — and simply inhumane. DO SHARE it on your social media to help more people see such stories.

You can also support my work via Buy Me a Coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ksenia47

