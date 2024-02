MY CHURCH, WHY DO YOU LOVE PEDOPHILES!! (PRAYER CALL, NOV 11, 2022) TD JAKES, JAMAL BRYANT & THE MURDEROUS BLACK SABBATH OF AMERICA

THIS IS FROM A LIVE PRAYER CALL RECORDING ON NOV. 11, 2022.





TOPICS IN THIS AUDIO AS REVEALED BY THE LORD INCLUDE:





- TD JAKES SODOMY & ABUSE ON YOUNG BOYS UNDER AGE 15

- JAMAL BRYANT MALE LOVERS (LEGAL AGE MALES)

- THE BLACK SABBATH- RITUALS OF RAPE, SODOMY, BONDAGE, LEAVING PEOPLE IN THEIR OWN FECES, URINATING IN THEIR MOUTHS, ELDER ABUSE, CHOPPING HUMAN BEINGS UP INTO PARTS, LIVE ABORTIONS, EATING BABIES AND CHILDREN AFTER TORTURING THEM

- R KELLY WAS NOT THE ONLY ONE WITH DEVIANT PRACTICES. ALL OF THEM IN THAT TIGHT CLIQUE DO IT, KELLY WAS JUST UNLUCKY ENOUGH TO GET CAUGHT

- DISPOSAL OF HUMAN REMAINS AFTER RITUALS

- MANY IN THE CHURCH WILL BE TAKEN AWAY BEFORE THE COMPLETION OF THESE PROPHECIES.

- MANY HAVE NOT BUILT UP THEIR FAITH. YAH SAYS IF SUCH PEOPLE WERE ALLOWED TO LIVE THROUGH THE BEAST ERA, THEIR LACK OF STRENGTH, FAITH & PREPARATION WOULD MAKE THEM ACCEPT THE MARK & SERVE THE BEAST SYSTEM. HE WILL TAKE MANY AWAY BY DEATH BEFORE THEIR FAITH FAILS THEM.

- THE SPY SERVICES OF THE USA WATCH THIS CHANNEL, THEY CHECK & MONITOR IT. THIS WORK CARRIES MORE DANGER FOR ME THAN MOST PEOPLE REALIZE, THAT'S WHY I ALWAYS SAY: UNTIL YAH REVEALS THE GREAT COST I'M PAYING HERE PEOPLE WILL KEEP MISDIAGNOSING ME. THEY WILL KEEP TREATING THIS LIKE "ANY CHANNEL" UNTIL THINGS HAPPEN, THEN THEY'LL SEE IT WAS "THE" CHANNEL, THE VOICE YAH SENT TO WARN THEM.

YAH SAYS HE GAVE AMERICA A GIFT BUT THEY MOCKED IT, ONLY A FEW RECOGNIZED WHAT HE GAVE THEM.

- YAH KNOWS EACH CHILD THAT WAS EATEN, WHO KILLED WHO, WHO ATE WHAT PART, HE WILL REPAY THE WICKED MULTIPLE TIMES OVER FOR THEIR CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN.

- PARENTS OF AMERICA, REPENT. YOU ARE GODLESS, YOU DO NOT TEACH YOUR CHILDREN ABOUT GOD, THEY GROW UP BELIEVING IN NOTHING AND RESPECTING NOTHING. REPENT FOR HOW YOU HAVE DESTROYED THE FAITH OF LITTLE CHILDREN WHOM JESUS LOVES.





