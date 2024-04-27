Carl Higbie: Adam Schiff mugging shows when politicians have costs, change happens

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Adam Schiff mugging shows when politicians have costs, change happens. Carl Higbie explains how when leftist politicians like California Rep. Adam Schiff are mugged by reality, change can happen on Friday's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."