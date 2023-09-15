Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On Sept 15,

2023

Friday @ 12:00 PM EST 6:00 PM UK 7:00 PM Germany

Guest: Dr. Darren Schmidt, DC

Topic:

The Science Behind Diet and Nutrition.

https://thenutritionalhealingcenter.com/





Bio:



Dr. Darren Schmidt is a Chiropractor who has been focusing 100% on clinical nutrition since 1998. He owns the Nutritional Healing Center of Ann Arbor and is also a professional speaker on health.

Dr. Schmidt grew up working on his family’s farm beginning at the age of 9. He graduated from chiropractic school and started practicing in 1997. He uses nutrition to get to the root cause of health problems since nutrition is the foundation of all health. He currently has a practice called The Nutritional Healing Center of Ann Arbor. His purpose in life is bankrupt drug companies by helping lots of people become healthy.

Dr. Schmidt has co-founded two other business. One is the Good Fat Company (www.goodfat.bar) which makes a ketogenic snack bar. The other is Power Nutrition Practice (www.powernutritionpractice.com) which trains office staff and practitioners of nutrition clinics.







Interview Panel







Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless

www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com

Quantum Nurse ClikView https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477

Quantum Nurse ClikView https://clikview.com/@QuantumNurse







TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854





Dr. Karl Moore, PhD

Podcast: Made in Nature

https://www.facebook.com/MadeInNaturePodcast/



