RT News - June 10 2025 6AM GMT

June 10, 2025

rt.com





Los Angeles begins to resemble a war zone, armored vehicles and 700 marines are poised to patrol the streets. That's as anger over Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration enters its fourth day and protests continue to spread nationwide. As the riots swell, we look into the hand that Democrat-backed NGOs are playing in the ongoing chaos, which may have more to do with the permanent political war, rather than the lives of illegal aliens. Iran says it now knows the exact locations of Israel's nuclear sites, and will respond immediately in case of any aggression.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515