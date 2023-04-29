ABSURD!!!! the Push for the U.S. military to adopt an ALL-electric vehicle fleet by 2030

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says she supports requiring the U.S. military to adopt an ALL-electric vehicle fleet by 2030. How many lies did she utter in her response? Just stop!!!
https://twitter.com/i/status/1651244202536103936