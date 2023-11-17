What really happened in Israel on Oct. 7 wMax Blumenthal The Chris Hedges Report 16 November 2023 (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Real News Network at:-

https://youtu.be/d0gECjlpXF8?si=EGLuPdOzwJ5xeVZv

The Chris Hedges ReportFor all the sensationalism surrounding the events of Oct. 7, when Hamas broke through the Gaza fence and seized territory in the Gaza Envelope as part of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, there is still much that we do not know. The official Israeli death toll from the attack is estimated at 1,200 civilians, revised from an initial estimate of 1,400. Among this figure are several hundred civilians, which Israel says were killed by Hamas militants. Other testimony from survivors of Oct. 7 suggests an alternative explanation—that in its fervor to defeat Hamas, Israeli commanders may have willingly targeted and sacrificed Israeli soldiers and civilians in the crossfire. Max Blumenthal of The Grayzone joins The Chris Hedges Report for an in-depth look.





Watch The Chris Hedges Report live YouTube premiere on The Real News Network every Friday at 12PM ET: https://therealnews.com/chris-hedges-report





Listen to episode podcasts and find bonus content at The Chris Hedges Report Substack: https://chrishedges.substack.com/





The Real News is an independent, viewer-supported, radical media network. Help us continue producing The Chris Hedges Report by following us and making a small donation:





Donate to TRNN: https://therealnews.com/donate-yt-chr

Sign up for our newsletter: https://therealnews.com/nl-yt-chr





Like us on Facebook: https://facebook.com/therealnews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/therealnews





#chrishedges #therealnewsnetwork



