Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: January 12- 14





▪️Sporadic clashes between IDF patrols and individual groups of Palestinians continue in the northern part of the Gaza strip. Periodically, Hamas unsuccessfully tries to fire at Israeli territory from surviving launchers.





▪️In the central part of the sector, the IDF units, supported by armored vehicles, are moving towards Deir al-Balah. There are also battles for Al-Bureij. The Palestinians are trying to ambush and fire at Israeli concentrations of forces.





▪️In Khan Yunis and its outskirts, IAF is carrying out massive missile and bomb attacks on the populated areas infrastructure. The Palestinians are firing mortars at the advancing IDF units and trying to block their actions in urban areas.





▪️In the Western Bank, the IDF conducts police operations and massive arrests of Palestinians suspected of having links with Hamas. The number of arrested is approaching six thousand, and some have already been deported to Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom checkpoint.





▪️After the announcement of the intention of the Israelis to launch a new offensive in the south of Gaza Strip, the situation on Lebanese border escalated. Hezbollah shell border villages and border posts, and in response, IDF strike areas of southern Lebanon.





▪️At night of January 12, the United States and the United Kingdom launched a massive strike on Ansar Allah facilities in Yemen. According to the coalition, the raid hit targets in provinces of Hodeidah and Saada, as well as at the airports of Sana'a and Taizz.





▪️Pro-Iranian units have again become active and attacked American facilities in Syria. They fired a rocket salvo on Kharab al-Jir base, and also fired a drone on the Conoco plant and Green Village facility.