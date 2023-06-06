Ashwaghanda 🇮🇳 An anti-anxiety adaptogen to give your ambition an edge

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another historical Nootropic and a member of the Adaptogen family of natural performance enhancers that empower Biohackers to live vigorously. As a Nootropic, it helps with anxiety, insomnia, aging signs, and as an adaptogen to manage stress. But I would not use it as a smart drug, I would use it to maintain a high-performance ecosystem of positive emotions.
