Ashwaghanda 🇮🇳 An anti-anxiety adaptogen to give your ambition an edge
126 views • 06/06/2023

Another historical Nootropic and a member of the Adaptogen family of natural performance enhancers that empower Biohackers to live vigorously. As a Nootropic, it helps with anxiety, insomnia, aging signs, and as an adaptogen to manage stress. But I would not use it as a smart drug, I would use it to maintain a high-performance ecosystem of positive emotions.

Read Meta-Analysis 📑 Everything mentioned herehttps://www.limitlessmindset.com/Ashwagandha-Meta-Analysis

healthcancerashwagandhascienceimmunitypodcaststresssexsupplementssleeptestosteroneanxietyfibromyalgiainsomniaanti-aginggabanootropicadaptogenneurogenesisantidepressantlimitless mindsetmeta-analysisphysical performance
