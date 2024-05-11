❗️🌍🎞 The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week May 3 - 9, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
▪️The Yemeni Houthis announced a new phase of operation in support of Palestine on May 3. They later reported combined strikes on ships in the Gulf of Aden, the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea.
▪️Coalition ships intercepted one UAV over the Red Sea during a May 6 raid. Three more UAVs and a missile launch were detected in the Gulf of Aden on May 7, but there were no casualties.
▪️Meanwhile in Syria, IS militants became more active, with several terrorist attacks killing and wounding more than 20 Syrian Arab Army soldiers. Another 13 government troops were killed in a terrorist attack in northeastern Homs province.
▪️In areas of the Idlib province controlled by pro-Turkish groups, mass protests were once again held by local residents. Demonstrators are dissatisfied with the current state of affairs and the actions of the head of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham Abu Mohammad al-Julani, who has actually seized power in Idlib.
▪️At the same time, Syrian aviation continues to strike militant-controlled areas in Aleppo province. Artillery and FPV drones are also hitting targets, but offensive actions are out of question.
▪️Government forces are also attacking targets near the border of Idlib and Hama provinces. Syrian Arab Army troops struck targets in the vicinity of Al Enkawi.
▪️In southern Syria, Russian Aerospace Forces struck militant transit sites in one of the hard-to-reach ridges. According to Syrian sources, several groups of militants from the U.S.-controlled area near Al Tanf were eliminated.
▪️Tensions continue to rise in Daraa province as unknown militants blew up a Syrian Arab Army patrol. Three Syrian Army lieutenants were killed, no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
Source @rybar
