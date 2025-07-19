© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Choose your fighter: Zelensky's mobilization gang vs man with a shovel.
Adding:
In the first six months of this year, the Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine reported that it initiated 107,672 new criminal cases for desertion. Since 2022, about 230,804 such criminal cases have been initiated, which indicates that more soldiers have deserted the Ukrainian army than the combined number of the British, French, and German armies.