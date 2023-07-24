⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400, (24 July 2023)

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(24 July 2023)

▫️The AFU continued unsuccessful attempts at offensive actions in Krasny Liman and Donetsk directions.

▫️In Donetsk direction, as a result of coordinated and active actions by units of the Yug Group of Forces, aviation and artillery, 6 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled near Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Kleshcheevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️In addition, enemy units have been hit close to Veseloye, Bogdanovka, Predtechino, Belaya Gora and Dyleevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 160 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 2 motor vehicles, 1 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system, 1 British-manufactured FH-70 howitzer, and 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer.

▫️1 ammunition depot of the AFU 110th Mechanised Brigade has been destroyed near Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of active actions by aviation, artillery, heavy flamethrower systems, and units the Tsentr Group of Forces, 5 enemy attacks have been repelled near Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry.

▫️In addition, AFU manpower and hardware have been hit close to Karmazinovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Yampolovka, Torskoye and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The activities of 1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been suppressed near Novolyubovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 195 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 infantry fighting vehicles, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 pickup trucks, 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, as a result of active actions by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces, AFU manpower and hardware have been hit close to Makarovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Levadnoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, as a result of active actions by aviation and artillery, AFU units have been hit close to Malaya Tokmachka, Orekhov, and Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye region).

▫️The actions of 1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been disrupted close to Mirnoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 120 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system and 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer.

▫️In addition, 1 ammunition depot of the enemy 128th Mountain Assault Brigade has been destroyed near Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️In Kupyansk direction, as a result of active actions by aviation, artillery, and units of the Zapad Group of Forces, AFU manpower and hardware have been hit close to Dvurechnaya, Sinkovka, Petropavlovka, Tabayevka and Peschanoye (Kharkov region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 95 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 pickup trucks, and 1 French-manufactured Caesar self-propelled artillery system.

▫️In addition, 1 munition depot of the 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade has been destroyed near Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region).

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 45 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 motor vehicles, and 2 D-30 howitzers.

▫️In addition, 1 ammunition depot of an AFU unit has been destroyed close to Zmiyevka (Kherson region).

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 102 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 137 areas.

▫️1 signal node of the AFU 24th Mechanised Brigade has been hit near Dzerzhinsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️In addition, 1 command post of the 65th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU and a fuel depot for military hardware of the enemy 33rd Mechanised Brigade have been hit close to Orekhov and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).

▫️Air defence facilities have destroyed 1 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectile.

▫️In addition, 35 Ukrainian have been shot down close to Kolomyichikha, Kuzyomovka, Topolevka, Kremennaya, Kovalyovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Berezovoye, Belogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Zelenyi Gai, Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye region), Novaya Kakhovka and Sagi (Kherson region).





📊In total, 457 airplanes, 243 helicopters, 5,236 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 air defence missile systems, 10,868 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,139 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,585 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 11,860 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.