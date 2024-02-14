BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israel BOMBS Medics Rescuing 6 Year Old Girl (mirrored)
58 views • 02/14/2024

Mirrored from YouTube channel Breaking Points at:-

https://youtu.be/prLs0C3ioI8?si=DgGJh9eekJTlozyh

13 Feb 2024 #news #politics #youtube

Krystal and Saagar discuss Israel bombing Palestinian medics who were attempting to save a six year old girl in Gaza.

CORRECTION: This segment's chyron incorrectly read that Hind was with her parents. She was found in the car with dead family members including her aunt, uncle and cousins.





#news #politics #youtube


murderjerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedomhind
