3/29/23 Failed "Black Expo" in Minneapolis. Black director accuses black leaders of RACISM

Minneapolis' recently departed race and inclusion director isn't leaving without a fight.
In a memo sent before she departed last week as director of the Department of Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, Tyeastia Green is alleging a "toxic work environment" at City Hall and accusing several senior Black officials of "antiblack racism," including City Council President Andrea Jenkins and Council Member LaTrisha Vetaw.
https://www.startribune.com/minneapolis-racial-equity-inclusion-director-tyeastia-green-memo-toxic-city-hall-racism-black-expo/600260511/?refresh=true
