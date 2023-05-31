Journalist A.J. Benza Has First-Hand Knowledge of What Caused Jamie Foxx's Stroke

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
👀 Journalist A.J. Benza Says He Has First-Hand Knowledge of What Caused Jamie Foxx's Stroke
"I had somebody in the room who let me know that Jamie had a blood clot in his brain after he got the shot. He did not want the shot but with the movie he was on, he was pressured to get it...What I found out from the man in the room was that the blood clot in the brain caused him at that point to be partially paralyzed and blind."
@drdrew
https://twitter.com/i/status/1663709036041183232