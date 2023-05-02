Tactical Genius

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Marxist Tactics: Flip Their Rules
* You have to understand the why about the left or you’ll never know how to fight it.
* Alinsky Rule #4: make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.
* That works against leftists too!
* If they don’t own it or control it, they’re going to destroy it.
* They want to break down anything that’s normal — because what’s normal is seen as a control mechanism.
* We’re winning.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 2 May 2023
https://rumble.com/v2lmte6-an-interesting-turn-in-the-tucker-story-ep.-2002-05022023.html