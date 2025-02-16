© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Andrew Klavan: Shrinking, USA Watchdog: Digital ID, Barry Cunningham: WINNING, Chicks On Right | EP1475 - Highlights Begin 02/16/2025 8:00 PM EST
https://rumble.com/v6ljkza-ep1475.html?mref=1mkz2k&mc=4wfym
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Comment of the Day - KRocky:
https://rumble.com/v6l5yjv-ep1474.html#comment-569450611
*** 6:02
Andrew Klavan 02/16 - The Incredible Shrinking Democrat Party | Ep. 1217
https://rumble.com/embed/v6ir7ad/?pub=2trvx
*** 1:19
USA Watchdog 02/16 - Greatest Immediate Danger is Digital ID - Catherine Austin Fitts
https://rumble.com/embed/v6j1cvm/?pub=2trvx
*** 49:50
Barry Cunningham 02/16 - TRUMP WEEKEND BRIEFING! MORE WINNING...MORE LEFTIES LOSING IT!
https://rumble.com/embed/v6j2lsa/?pub=2trvx
***
Chicks On The Right 02/16 - The Media Just Wasn't Ready For This White House!
https://rumble.com/embed/v6iympv/?pub=2trvx
*******************
Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths