Andrew Klavan: Shrinking, USA Watchdog: Digital ID, Barry Cunningham: WINNING, Chicks On Right | EP1475
MurTech Daiily News Update
13 followers
30 views • 7 months ago

Andrew Klavan: Shrinking, USA Watchdog: Digital ID, Barry Cunningham: WINNING, Chicks On Right | EP1475 - Highlights Begin 02/16/2025 8:00 PM EST

https://rumble.com/v6ljkza-ep1475.html?mref=1mkz2k&mc=4wfym


Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/

MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech


***

Help Keep Free Speech Alive...

https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY

---

Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!

https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support


***

Comment of the Day - KRocky:

https://rumble.com/v6l5yjv-ep1474.html#comment-569450611


*** 6:02

Andrew Klavan 02/16 - The Incredible Shrinking Democrat Party | Ep. 1217

https://rumble.com/embed/v6ir7ad/?pub=2trvx


*** 1:19

USA Watchdog 02/16 - Greatest Immediate Danger is Digital ID - Catherine Austin Fitts

https://rumble.com/embed/v6j1cvm/?pub=2trvx


*** 49:50

Barry Cunningham 02/16 - TRUMP WEEKEND BRIEFING! MORE WINNING...MORE LEFTIES LOSING IT!

https://rumble.com/embed/v6j2lsa/?pub=2trvx


***

Chicks On The Right 02/16 - The Media Just Wasn't Ready For This White House!

https://rumble.com/embed/v6iympv/?pub=2trvx


*******************

Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider

https://www.quiverquant.com/


*******************

QuickRX Store

https://quickrxstore.com

Discount Code: save10


******************

Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic

https://drpierrekory.com/


******************

Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health


*******************

My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths

https://myfreedoctor.com/


trumpelectionconservativedncrncpodcasttruthbidenmagamurtech
