🚨Deep State’s Global Chess Game - You’re Just A Pawn - Jeffrey Sachs

🚨DEEP STATE’S GLOBAL CHESS GAME – YOU’RE JUST A PAWN

"The deep state is bigger than Donald Trump. The deep state means the permanent security system of the United States of America... The primary objective of the deep state is to defeat Russia and China," US economist and political commentator Jeffrey Sachs says.

According to Sachs:

➡️ Since 1947, the US security state has been obsessed with crushing Russia (and now China)

➡️ Israel’s dominance in the Middle East? Just a side quest in their grand strategy

➡️ They treat geopolitics like a video game – moving armies, staging coups, and sacrificing nations (Ukraine, Gaza, South Caucasus) while they sit safely in DC