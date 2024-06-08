Stew Peters Show: Dr. Alexander Dugin On Declining U.S. Hegemony

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Alexander Dugin joins Stew to discuss the possibility of World War 3, the Russia/Ukraine war, and the current conflict in the Middle East.
The current global order only allows countries to be socially liberal and anyone who refuses to embrace degeneracy is apparently an enemy of the United States.