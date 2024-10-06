How toxic is your car Air Freshener?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What if it’s not just the traffic making you irritable…it could be your AIR FRESHENER!
Air fresheners contain neurotoxins documented to potentially cause brain inflammation
The limitless use of fragence compounds are also tied to:
Diabetes
Brain Fog
Obesity
Cancer
Depression
Low Energy
Avoid these possible health problems with the Non-Toxic Dad tip:
Switch out the synthetic fragrances for coffee beans or your favorite spices wrapped in a cheesecloth
