DOJ Is Trying To JAIL Devon Archer Before His Blockbuster Testimony Monday

Corrupt DOJ Requests Court to Order Devon Archer’s Surrender for Imprisonment PRIOR to Testimony on Biden Crime Family





Rep. James Comer: "It's odd that it's issued on a Saturday and it's odd that it's issued right before he's scheduled to come in...this is another violation of the law, this is obstruction of justice."





In an unprecedented move, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has issued a letter to a federal judge in the Southern District of New York, suggesting that Devon Archer, a business associate of Hunter Biden, be ordered to surrender and begin his term of imprisonment.





This development comes amidst Archer’s ongoing appeal and just before his scheduled testimony about the criminal activities involving the Biden crime family.





The letter requests Judge Ronnie Abrams to set a date and time for Archer to report to a facility chosen by the Bureau of Prisons.





“In light of the foregoing, the Government respectfully requests that the defendant be ordered to surrender, at a date and time determined by the Court, to a facility designated by the Bureau of Prisons to commence his term of imprisonment,” the letter read.





“The Government has conferred with counsel for the defendant about this request and asked that counsel propose a date for the defendant’s surrender,” it added.





However, Archer’s counsel responded, “Mr. Archer believes it is premature to set a report date in light of his anticipated continuing appeal as well as the newly-discovered sentencing error that the government has now conceded. Counsel for Mr. Archer will put in a response to the Government’s request by Wednesday.”





Despite this opposition, the DOJ continues to push for Archer’s surrender date to be set, as stated in the letter, “The Government disagrees with counsel’s position that a report date should not be set, and respectfully requests permission to respond to any arguments made by the defendant.”





On Sunday, Rep. James Comer joined Maria Bartiromo on her program, Sunday Morning Futures, and expressed his concern over the timing and the implications of the DOJ’s actions.





Comer suggested that the move is an attempt to obstruct Archer’s upcoming testimony before the House Oversight Committee regarding Biden family crimes.





“I have in my hand a letter from the Department of Justice that was sent to the Southern District of New York on Saturday. By the way, Devin Archer is testifying on Monday, do you ever see do you usually see the DOJ send letters like this out on a Saturday?” Bartiromo asked.





“Never, never,” Comer replied. “This is the first time I’ve ever heard of the Department of Justice doing anything on a Saturday.”





Rep. Comer explained the DOJ’s motivation behind the letter, saying, “The Department of Justice is trying to nudge the judge to go ahead and sentence Devon Archer for something unrelated to what we’re going to be talking to him about tomorrow.”









https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/07/breaking-news-corrupt-doj-requests-court-order-devon/



