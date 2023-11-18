Al-Shifa Hospital, after Given a One-Hour IDF Ultimatum to Evacuate med teams, displaced people & wounded - Early Today

Al-Shifa Hospital, after being given a one-hour ultimatum to evacuate medical teams, displaced individuals, and the wounded

General Manager of Hospitals in Gaza:

The occupation compelled and expelled patients and the wounded from Al-Shifa Complex.

Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: The evacuation of Al-Shifa Complex represents Israeli insistence on completing the genocide of any Palestinian presence in Gaza.Government Media Office in Gaza:

- The Israeli occupation bears full responsibility for the safety and lives of everyone in Al-Shifa Medical Complex, including patients, wounded individuals, children, and medical staff.

- The occupation is fully responsible for its invasion of Al-Shifa Medical Complex, its destruction, sabotage, transformation into a military barracks, and turning it into a center for investigation, killing, and converting it into a mass grave.

- International institutions and organizations bear responsibility for negligence, failure to follow up, and weak coordination in protecting hospitals and health centers, which are supposed to have international and legal immunity.

- We demand the entry of fuel into all hospitals so that they can fulfill their health, medical, and humanitarian duties towards tens of thousands of wounded and patients.

Adding:

Al-Shifa hospital doctors: People leaving hospital carrying sick injured patients

🔺About 120 people who couldn't move were left behind inside hospital to die

Adding:

Israeli forces prevent UN staff from helping patients, residents evacuate al-Shifa hospital

Adding:

Hamas govt. media office: Evacuation of al-Shifa hospital "another war crime" by Israeli regime











