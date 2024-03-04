© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RFK Jr. Reveals Why the Government Wants to Ban Bitcoin | Vigilant News
CNBC: “There are members of Congress, both parties, I believe, that think it should be banned.”
KENNEDY: “They want it banned because they’re being paid by BlackRock and [JP] Morgan and all the big globalist banking monopolies that are making money on inflation and making money by the Fed printing money.”
“Transactional freedom is as important as freedom of speech,” Kennedy continued, highlighting how the Canadian government froze the bank accounts of truckers who participated in the Freedom Convoy.
“I’m still holding” Bitcoin, Kennedy said. “My kids are very happy about it.”
https://rumble.com/v4gnvv9-rfk-jr.-reveals-why-the-government-wants-to-ban-bitcoin.html