Directed Energy Weapons 2 (DEWS)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://danhappel.com/are-directed-energy-weapons-being-targeted-at-civilian/This program will ask the question; are directed energy weapons being targeted at civilian targets to advance the climate change agenda and to control the actions of people?
Our guest today will be former FEMA study director and whistleblower Celeste Solum.