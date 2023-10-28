10/28/2023 -- No Earthquake Updates for a while - Internet shut down & MAKING NEW EARTHQUAKE PROGRAM

Starlink offCable off

Fiber off

Mobile not an option

Now using an old DSL connection not capable of even watching things in HD let alone streaming.





Can't get quake information easily, and can not upload hour long videos either.

This is being done most likely by 'official' sources, I don't think its a kid in a basement doing it.





My life has not been threatened directly (this time so far). But I wouldn't put it past the people doing this to resort to such things, in the past, previous groups (people) have done so when the denial of access is thwarted or I attempt to go around the roadblocks put in place.

I can't prove its the gov doing it, but who else could go this far, and this long without being "caught"?





That all being said, I'm making a new earthquake program to replace any I previously used, something that looks and works better, is more secure, and in the 21st century when it comes to features.

I will post updates on the status of my project to make a new earthquake program which shows the earthquakes live from multiple agencies.





:) MUCH LOVE :) Desperate times call for desperate measures. Making my own earthquake program was on the last of my 'things to do list". Now it is at the top of the list instead of the bottom.





