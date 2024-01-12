Truth and Righteousness

Create New Account
Matthew 19:21-23

King James Version

21 Jesus said unto him, If thou wilt be perfect, go and sell that thou hast, and give to the poor, and thou shalt have treasure in heaven: and come and follow me.


22 But when the young man heard that saying, he went away sorrowful: for he had great possessions.


23 Then said Jesus unto his disciples, Verily I say unto you, That a rich man shall hardly enter into the kingdom of heaven.

