Nourishing Turmeric Coconut Curry Soup
522 views • 10/13/2023

Nourishing Turmeric Coconut Curry Soup


- 1 cup HRS Organic Black Eyed Peas (soaked in water for min. of 4 hours or overnight)

- 1 tablespoon HRS Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil or olive oil

- 1/2 onion diced

- 2 carrots diced

- ½ Tbs ginger minced

- 4 cloves garlic minced

- 1 cup broccoli florets

- 2.5 cups water


Get the kit HERE!


Spices & Seasoning:

- 1/2 cup GB Organic Coconut Milk Powder

- 1 tsp HRS Organic Turmeric Root Powder

- HRS Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground to taste

- HRS Organic Ground Black Pepper to taste

- 1 tsp Coriander

- 1 tsp Cumin

Optional: Cilantro to garnish


Get the kit HERE!


1. Sauté the onions, ginger and garlic in an instant pot until golden brown.

2. Add in turmeric, coconut powder, black pepper, coriander and cumin.

3. Add water and the rest of the vegetables.

4. Close the lid with vent in sealing position.

5. Pressure cook at high pressure for 12 minutes.

6. Let the pressure release naturally. Garnish with cilantro and enjoy!

healthhealth benefitsingredientsrecipesuperfoodhealthy foodcookinggood foodfoodie
