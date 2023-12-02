St. Michael to Luz de Maria:

Beloved of the Holy Trinity by Divine Will I come to you.

GIVEN THE URGENCY OF THE EVENTS AND SIGNS THAT ARE CONSTANTLY OCCURRING, I AM SENT TO WAKE YOU UP SO THAT YOU CAN GET READY TO MAKE A CHANGE OF LIFE NOW!

They are not aware of what is happening on Earth, of the constant onslaught of nature, of the suffering of brothers because of war, of the ruthless pollution...

The Earth has increased its rotation, time accelerates and human creatures remain the same: arrogant, disobedient, conceited and do not open their eyes to stop and think about the salvation of the soul.

THE MOMENT COMES WHEN EACH ONE WILL SEE THE SIGNS AND Signals DEPENDING ON THEIR SPIRITUAL STATE.

A star will be a cause of fear on Earth, it will slightly touch the Earth's magnetic field; that will be enough for catastrophic events and they still do not become...

Observe the tectonic faults that run through the Earth, these have been activated from the depths of the Earth and it shudders strongly.

The layers of the Earth in some areas will vary.

ALL THIS WOULD NOT HAPPEN AT THIS TIME IF THE HUMAN CREATURE HAD PRAYED, LIVED AND PRACTICED LIVING IN THE LIKENESS OF OUR KING AND LORD JESUS CHRIST.

Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:

ATTENTIVE, ATTENTIVE!

My Legions remain on Earth.

GET READY!

Pay attention to the call for the fulfillment of the Commandments of the Law of God and the Sacraments.

TAKE it UP TO ME NOW!

Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for all humanity.

Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for Central America, Argentina, Chile and Bolivia, they are shaken.

Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for all humanity, the disease spreads quickly.

Conversion is indispensable at this moment of trial, of betrayal between countries, of division in the Church of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.

Conversion is indispensable at this time when the elements rise against humanity.

EACH STEP MUST DIRECT it TOWARDS CONVERSION:

Take every step behind the footsteps of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.

Be lovers, children of Our Queen and Mother...

Breathe in conversion...

Be children dedicated to being more spiritual, to loving their neighbor and respecting them in the likeness of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.

We are called by God the Father to guide them, to protect them, to protect them, to be their Companions of the Way and Messengers of God.

CONTINUE WITHOUT FEAR.

KEEP FAITH ALIVE, FAITH AT ALL TIMES,

IN EVERY CIRCUMSTANCE FAITH.

We protect them...



