TAP Forum: When is Too Much Technology Too Much?

In this 90-minute Zoom presentation, we'll hear how to stop and escape the digital control trap before it stops us!

The Digital Education Team of www.JoiningForces.World -- Steven Ferry (Founder of www.JoiningForces.World & www.DefendingHumanity.Global), Lisa Kassner (We-For-Humanity.org), and Dan Maiullo (DanMaiullo.substack.com) -- will inform us on the elements of the Digital Control Trap and what the personal consequences are to us: cell phones, QR codes, digital ID's, digital "currency," biometric data, SMART technology, and other surveillance tactics, and summarize the psychological war to gain our acceptance of digital slavery. Stop the Digital Control Trap before it stops us!

Come get a broad perspective about emerging digital-tech dominance, and what to do while non-compliance is still an option!

